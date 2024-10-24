After Seeing Shohei Ohtani's Success, Should Mike Trout Request Trade From Angels?
It took Shohei Ohtani one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers to reach the playoffs, win a pennant, and play for a World Series title.
In six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, he didn't even compete for a Wild Card spot.
The Angels others superstar, Mike Trout, has been loyal to the team that drafted him and made it clear during spring training he wants to win with the Angels — but he's open to a trade somewhere down the road.
"I think the easy way out right now is to ask for a trade," Trout told Bob Nightengale of USA Today during spring training. "There might be a time, maybe. I really haven’t thought about this. But when I signed my contract, I’m loyal. I want to win a championship here. …
"I think the overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is a bigger satisfaction than bailing out and just taking the easy way out. So that’s my mindset. Maybe down the road if something changes. But that’s been my mindset ever since the trade speculation came up."
While asking for a trade might be the easy way out, it might be Trout's best route to a World Series — or even postseason baseball. It doesn't matter how many times he says winning in Anaheim "is a bigger satisfaction" because every baseball player dreams of winning the World Series.
Trout would be in a better situation if he played on a team that didn't need him to play daily to win games and had an owner who wants to put his best player in the best position to win.
Former Angels manager Joe Maddon agrees.
“If I had one wish, it would be that he’d be able to participate with a team that has a chance to get to the playoffs,” Maddon told The Athletic. “A team that’s able to rest him on a consistent basis — even if he may not want that. Or put him in a position that takes a little stress off him. Just to get him on the field.”
Trout still has six years and $216 million owed to him on the 12-year, $426 million extension he signed heading into 2019 and owner Arte Moreno is unwilling to bring in stars on the same level as him.
The outfielder is fed up with losing and let Moreno know publicly that he has high expectations when it comes to adding personnel to the roster.
“A couple additions in the offseason could make a big difference,” Trout told The Athletic. “It’s all up to the owner. I think that’s where we’re at.”
Honestly, it wouldn't be a surprise if Trout sticks it out for one more season before taking the so-called "easy way out" because the possibility of winning in Anaheim is unlikely.
“It’s not easy with everything that’s gone on there over the years,” Maddon said. “It’s just been tough. It’s a tough place to be right now.”