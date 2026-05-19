Angel's Fan Guide Vs Athletic's

The Los Angeles Angels head into their upcoming series against the Athletics with several players heading in the right direction. At the same time, the Athletics continue to get strong production from a handful of key contributors early in the 2026 season, giving fans plenty of intriguing matchups to watch throughout the series.

Angels To Watch This Series

One player that Angels fans should keep a close eye on during this series is Mike Trout who has historically dominated the Athletics throughout his career. In 179 career games against the A's, Trout owns an impressive .291/.388/.552 slash line along with 42 home runs and 107 RBIs. Even with injuries impacting parts of the later stages of his career, Trout continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters the Athletics can face when healthy. Considering the strong start he's put together in 2026, this matchup could once again set up well for the Angels star.

Another Angels player who has consistently found success against the A's is Zach Neto. Across 33 career games against the Athletics, Neto owns a strong .308/.376/.475 slash line while adding 4 home runs and 18 RBIs. With the way Neto has consistently handled Athletics pitching early in his career, he could once again play a big role in this series.





May 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Key Athletics To Watch

Among the players the Angels will need to contain in this series, Shea Langeliers stands out near the top of the list. Langeliers has continued building into one of the more productive power bats for the A's during the 2026 season, and he's been especially dangerous in May, posting an impressive .324/.431/.659 slash line. His ability to drive the baseball, makes him a hitter that Angels pitching will need to approach carefully. If Angels pitchers leave mistakes over the plate, Langeliers has the power to make them pay quickly.

Another Athletics player Angels fans should keep an eye on is Nick Kurtz. One of baseball's most exciting young players. Kurtz has started drawing attention with the way he's been producing offensively early in his major league career. After starting off the year slow, Kurtz has turned it on in May, posting an impressive .315/.448/.574 slash line while adding 14 RBIs and 11 walks. Even more impressive, Kurtz enters the game tonight with a 41 game on base streak, continuing to show a disciplined approach at the plate. His combination of patience and power gives the Athletics another dangerous bat capable of impacting the series quickly.

May 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels celebrate the victory and two run walkoff home run by shortstop Zach Neto (9) against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The upcoming series gives the Angels another opportunity to get momentum against a division rival. However the A's recent offensive production could make the match up quite competitive.