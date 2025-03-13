Angels 2023 Draft Pick Suddenly Retires From MLB at 22 Years Old
Starting pitcher Riley Bauman, who was drafted by the Angels in 2023, is retiring from professional baseball.
The right-hander was on the Angels spring lineup card for their Cactus League opener on Feb. 22, but just a few weeks later has retired.
In 2024, Bauman played for the Inland Empire 66ers where he went 1-7 with a 7.64 ERA, 83 strikeouts, and 53 walks across 83.2 innings pitched.
Bauman had an electric arm and a nasty sweeper. He was the Angels' 13th round pick in 2023, and had come back from two Tommy John surgeries. The right-hander performed well during instructional league play, where he displayed new velocity and promising secondaries.
Bauman was in the same draft class as Angels starting first baseman Nolan Schanuel. The right-hander agreed to terms with the Angels in July of 2023, signing a bonus worth $135,000.
According to the MiLB transaction log, Bauman retired on Tuesday. The right-hander has not made any announcements regarding his retirement on social media.
