Angels 2024 Draft Pick Pitcher Could Reach MLB Very Soon After Dominant Spring
The Los Angeles Angels may have lightning in a bottle with one of last season’s second-round picks.
A notable pitcher who has been wowing the organization this spring has been predicted to debut in Anaheim faster than many expected.
Despite last season not being played in any professional circuit, right-hander Ryan Johnson displayed his dominance last season at Dallas Baptist University.
In 106 innings, he threw 151 strikeouts to an absurd 14 walks. His 11-3 record and 2.21 ERA are why he was such a high draft pick for the Halos.
So far this spring, he is picking up where he left off in college with a 2.57 ERA, four strikeouts, and no walks in seven innings.
MLB Insider Rhett Bollinger may have given some insight as to when fans can expect to see Johnson in the majors.
"He's expected to remain stretched out to start," said Bollinger, "but could be converted to relief and reach the big leagues in a hurry."
Manager Ron Washington seems to feel the same as he recently gave Johnson high praise.
“I thought he was an animal, an animal that throws the ball across the plate,” Washington said. “And I certainly hope that he can control that energy. Because he extends a lot. That’s his makeup. But man, man, man, is he an animal.”
From a mechanics standpoint, there is room for improvement. A somewhat unorthodox delivery is what the skipper was noting, but a fastball that reaches the upper 90s is something that the 22-year-old can rely upon on his way to the majors.
Johnson's head coach at Dallas Baptist, Dan Heefner, was surprised that his pupil fell so far in the draft and remarked on his skills that made him such a force last season.
“It did kind of surprise us,” Heefner said. “He’s really durable. His physicality, the way he takes care of himself. Success over a long period of time. The velocity doesn’t drop, he’s able to maintain it over 100 pitches. And just the strike percentage."
If Johnson can keep up this level of play, fans should expect to see him take the mound in Anaheim sooner rather than later.
