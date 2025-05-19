Angels All-Star Opens Up on 'Emotional' Series vs Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels All-Star relief pitcher Kenley Jansen spoke about his return to Dodger Stadium and his ties to the team he spent 12 years with.
“It’s definitely emotional every time I step on that mound. The majority of my career is there, so I enjoy being on that mound again,” Jansen said. “I try to treat it the same, like any team I’m facing, so just go out there and compete and try to help the team win ball games.”
And Jansen did just that, closing the first two games of the three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers as the Angels took their first three-game sweep over their crosstown rivals since 2010.
Jansen pitched 2.1 innings across the two games, recording a save in Saturday's matchup. Jansen got a rest in the final game of the series, as Shaun Anderson came in and shut the door on the Dodgers for the final 2.2 innings. He struck out three, only giving up one run in the performance.
Jansen has pitched 13.1 innings for the Halos this season and has a 5.40 ERA, however he has only allowed a run in two of his 15 appearances. He has 12 strikeouts so far this season.
The 2020 World Series champion joined the Angels in the offseason, signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Halos.
The right-hander pitched for the Dodgers for 12 years, amassing an ERA of 2.37 during his time in blue. He led the National League in saves with 41 during his second All-Star campaign in 2017, and he struck out 1,022 batters while playing there.
The Dodgers let him walk after 2021, and he went on to play for the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox before the Angels.
The Angels pulled within one game of the fourth-place Athletics after their sweep over the weekend, and with a four-game series against their division rivals coming up, they have the opportunity to leapfrog them and leave the bottom of the AL West for the first time since April 25. The series begins Monday in Sutter Health Park at 7:05 p.m. PT.
