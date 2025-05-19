Angels Manager Expected Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw to ‘Take Us To School’
The Los Angeles Angels' offense surprised manager Ron Washington in their 11-9 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday evening, as he expected veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw to make quick work of their lineup.
"He was amped out there. So they had some great at-bats against him," Washington said. "I just felt like him being Kershaw, us being a young offense, that he would probably go out there and take us to school. But I think we're learning how to handle those type of situations."
The Angels posted five runs on five hits through four innings against the All-Star, who made his return Saturday from a torn meniscus in his left knee and a ruptured plantar plate in his left big toe which he had surgically repaired in November 2024. Every Angels hitter to step into the batter's box reached base safely in the win. The 13 hits in the contest were the Angels' most in a single game this season.
Logan O'Hoppe opened the scoring for the Angels in the top of the first inning, driving in Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward before Matthew Lugo continued his hot start in the majors with a double to scored Jorge Soler.
Ward hit his 11th home run of the season off of Kershaw in the third inning to give the Angels a 4-3 lead. A five-run seventh inning and a Lugo home run in the ninth gave the Angels their first series win against their crosstown rivals since 2021. Former Dodger Kenley Jansen recorded his first save since May 3, and Reid Detmers received his first win decision this season.
Lugo has been impressive in his first 8 games with the Angels, hitting three home runs in 25 at-bats. He's hitting .360/.385/.880 in nine games.
The Angels ended up sweeping the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium with a win on Sunday, completing their first three-game sweep of the club since 2010.
