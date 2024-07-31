Angels Place Anthony Rendon on Injured List, Promote Infielder
The Los Angeles Angels have placed Anthony Rendon on the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rendon returns to the IL with back inflammation. With Rendon out, the Angels have called up Michael Stefanic, per Jeff Fletcher of the O.C. Register.
Rendon returned to the Angels on July 8, lasting less than a month before he was sent back to the IL. Rendon was previously on the IL for the first time this season with a left hamstring strain, and was moved to the 60-day IL on May 9. He missed more than two months, and is now set to miss more time.
Rendon last played for the Angels during their 6-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics, when he posted one double in five at-bats. In his return, Rendon was slashing .170/.237/.226 with nine hits, four runs, and three RBIs. Overall on the season, Rendon is .227/.289/.273 with 29 hits, 13 runs, zero home runs, and six RBIs in 33 games.
The two-time Silver Slugger has yet to play at least 60 games in a season for the Angels since he arrived in 2020. This continues the unfortunate trend for the Angels' of their two highest-paid players being unable to stay on the field.
Both Rendon and center fielder Mike Trout have been plagued by injuries. Rendon has dealt with a groin strain, wrist surgery, suspensions, and now back inflammation.
The Angels' 11-time All-Star in Trout has been out since late April with a torn meniscus. He was on pace to return as he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake, but sustained a setback and was sent back to Los Angeles. Trout has also missed time due to a calf strain, back spasms, and a fractured hamate bone.
With Rendon out, Stefanic returns to the Angels. Stefanic has appeared in 10 games this season for the Angels, slashing .194/.286/.226 with six hits, one run, and four RBIs.