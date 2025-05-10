Halos Today

Angels Appear to Be Looking for Third Baseman of the Future

Aaron Coloma

Jul 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Oakland Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) steals second base against Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels appear to be trying new options at third base in the minor leagues amid their MLB struggles at the position.

Double-A Rocket City's Denzer Guzman started at third base Thursday night, his first career start at a position other than shortstop. The 21-year-old infielder is having an impressive season with the Trash Pandas, slashing .232/.325/.404 with four home runs and 15 RBIs across 27 games.

The change comes amidst the Halos' struggles at third base between Luis Rengifo and offseason arrival Yoan Moncada. Rengifo's -1.3 WAR is the lowest in the club, and he has posted an OPS of only .535 with an OPS+ of 52, well below league average. Moncada has struck out five times in four games since his return from the injured list with a thumb injury, but he has two home runs and four RBIs during that span.

Guzman, the No. 9 prospect in the organization, is projected to reach The Show in 2026, but between current Angels shortstop Zach Neto and No. 4 prospect Joswa Lugo, it is unclear whether or not he will be able to break through in that position.

Since his return from injury April 18, Neto has been a bright spot on a slumping Angels team. He has four home runs and his 13-game hit streak, which ended Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, is the longest by an Angels player this season. Lugo has had an impressive season in rookie ball, slashing .435/.435/.565 for an OPS of 1.000.

The Angels are currently last in the AL West with a record of 15-22, sitting seven games behind the division leading Seattle Mariners after a difficult month of April.

AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

