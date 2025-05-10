Angels Appear to Be Looking for Third Baseman of the Future
The Los Angeles Angels appear to be trying new options at third base in the minor leagues amid their MLB struggles at the position.
Double-A Rocket City's Denzer Guzman started at third base Thursday night, his first career start at a position other than shortstop. The 21-year-old infielder is having an impressive season with the Trash Pandas, slashing .232/.325/.404 with four home runs and 15 RBIs across 27 games.
The change comes amidst the Halos' struggles at third base between Luis Rengifo and offseason arrival Yoan Moncada. Rengifo's -1.3 WAR is the lowest in the club, and he has posted an OPS of only .535 with an OPS+ of 52, well below league average. Moncada has struck out five times in four games since his return from the injured list with a thumb injury, but he has two home runs and four RBIs during that span.
Guzman, the No. 9 prospect in the organization, is projected to reach The Show in 2026, but between current Angels shortstop Zach Neto and No. 4 prospect Joswa Lugo, it is unclear whether or not he will be able to break through in that position.
Since his return from injury April 18, Neto has been a bright spot on a slumping Angels team. He has four home runs and his 13-game hit streak, which ended Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, is the longest by an Angels player this season. Lugo has had an impressive season in rookie ball, slashing .435/.435/.565 for an OPS of 1.000.
The Angels are currently last in the AL West with a record of 15-22, sitting seven games behind the division leading Seattle Mariners after a difficult month of April.
