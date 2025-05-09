Angels Make Change to Coaching Staff
On the same day Derek Shelton became the first major league manager to be fired at midseason, the Angels shook up their coaching staff.
Everyone's job is safe. But for Bo Porter and Eric Young Sr., their outlook on the basepaths will flip. Porter is moving from the first-base coach's box to third base. Young is moving from third to first.
More news: Angels Manager Provides Massive Mike Trout Update Amid Injury Recovery
Why the flip-flop?
“The reason we’re doing it, because I don’t know if you guys know, but (Young) is one of the better baserunning (coaches) in the game,” Washington told reporters, including Doug Padilla of the Southern California News Group, before Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.. “We can’t use his skill set at third base, so we’re moving him to first so we can start helping these kids to start understanding what it takes to be a good baserunner.”
The switch took effect for the Angels' 8-5 loss to the Jays and will remain in place for the rest of the season.
Young, 57, was a renowned base stealer during his playing career (1992-06). He thrice reached the 50-steal mark in an era before pitchers' throws to first base were restricted. Young retired with 465 career steals to his credit.
More news: Angels Manager Teaches Harsh Lesson to Veteran After Stupid Mistake
In 2010, Young began his coaching career as the minor league outfield and baserunning instructor for the Houston Astros. The following year, he became the first base coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In 2014, Young was named the Rockies' first base coach and outfield and baserunning instructor, staying until the end of the 2016 season. Two years later, in 2018, he was named first base coach of the Atlanta Braves. He remained the Braves' first base coach through the end of the 2023 season, winning a World Series ring with Atlanta in 2021.
More news: Angels' Former First-Round Draft Pick Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment
When Washington left the Braves to manage the Angels prior to the 2024 season, he brought Young over as the third base coach.
The Angels improved their base-stealing from 2023 (72-for-103) to 2024 (133-for-183), though their 50 failed attempts last year ranked third in MLB — an even more troubling number considering their .301 on-base percentage ranked 25th.
More news: Former Angels First Baseman Slams Donald Trump for Movie Tariffs, Cheating at Golf
This year, the Angels have been among the least successful base-stealing teams, going 19-for-25. Making the most of their opportunities has taken on added importance considering the Angels are dead last in MLB in on-base percentage (.276).
Porter, formerly the Houston Astros' manager (2012-13), took his first MLB coaching job as the Florida Marlins' third base coach in 2007. He's also coached third in his MLB stops with Washington (2013) and Atlanta (2015).
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.