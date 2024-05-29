Angels Are Reportedly 'Listening' on Players in Trades
The Los Angeles Angels are in a tough spot as we enter the dog days of the season. The Halos are last in the American League West at 21-33. While they are still within striking distance of the top team, the Seattle Mariners, sitting eight games back, a lot will need to happen for this team to be considered a legitimate threat in the division and league.
At this rate, changes could be coming for the Angels. The team looked to add to its major league roster at last year's trade deadline. This year, general manager Perry Minasian is more likely to subtract. FanSided's Robert Murray appeared on The Baseball Insiders show and said the Halos could be sellers as the deadline approaches.
"They are, from what I've been told, starting to listen on certain players," Murray said. "I'm still trying to identify who those players are. … Not saying anything's imminent, but they have begun the process of listening."
We don't know who those players are; however, Halos Today writer J.P. Hoornstra listed eight players who could be on the move before the deadline, which is July 30.
High on the list are starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, closer Carlos Estevez, and relievers Matt Moore and Adam Cimber.
Anderson is in the second year of his three-year deal. He's pitching spectacularly as of late, recording a 2.93 ERA in his last seven games, with 32 strikeouts and a 1.09 WHIP in 46 innings.
Estévez is coming off a tremendous 2023 season; however, in 2024, his production has slipped a bit. He holds a 0-3 record with a 4.76 ERA, 17 strikeouts, and a 1.18 WHIP in 17 innings and 17 appearances. He could become a free agent after this season, and his contract situation is just the type to move as the deadline creeps up.
Not as high on the list — but a player who rival teams might ask on — is outfielder Jo Adell.
At 25, Adell finally making the most of an extended chance in the majors. The former first-round pick has a .216 average with a .754 OPS, in addition to a career-high in homers with 10 and 23 RBIs. While an Adell trade seems unlikely, he might be on the list of candidates as the Angels continue to listen.
In any event, the Angels' roster could look a lot different two months from now.