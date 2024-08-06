Angels Bring Back Pitcher They Released Two Weeks Ago
Less than two weeks ago, the Angels designated right-handed pitcher Adam Cimber for assignment. Fast forward to Sunday, and Cimber is back with the Halos on a minor league contract, according to the team's transaction log.
The 33-year-old reliever was signed to a one-year, $1.65 million contract in December after electing free agency following a three-season stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. Six months later, Cimber was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He remained on IL until the Angels designated him for assignment and then released him on July 22.
Los Angeles re-signed Cimber and assigned him to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees on Sunday.
Across 28 appearances with the Angels this season, the Oregon native went 3-0 and posted a 7.03 ERA. He tallied 19 strikeouts, 14 walks, and a 1.40 WHIP. Batters averaged 2.35 against Cimber, and he allowed 20 hits and 19 earned runs.
Mark Polishuk of MLBTradeRumors.com proposed the idea that this move was premeditated. Cimber's initial release from the Angels opened a spot on the 40-man roster while still guaranteeing his 2024 salary. This would give the Angels an extra spot before the trade deadline. His seven MLB seasons also gave him the right to reject an outright assignment in favor of free agency.
Polishuk suggested that after Cimber explored options with other franchises, the reliever has decided to return to the Angels.
The new deal allows Cimber to either continue rehab for his shoulder inflammation or immediately begin playing with Salt Lake on an informal rehab assignment.
Cimber has dealt with shoulder injuries for the past two seasons. In 2023, he was placed on the 15-day injured list in late April for a right rhomboid strain, which are a group of muscles in the shoulder. He was sent on rehab assignment to the Dunedin Blue Jays and Buffalo Bisons.
Cimber returned on May 23, 2023 before being placed back on the 15-day injured list on June 16, 2023 for right shoulder impingement. He was on rehab assignment again and returned to the Blue Jays on Nov. 6, just 11 days before he elected free agency.
The 2023 season was the first time Cimber pitched less than 55 innings since the COVID-19 2020 season. The right-hander led the major leagues over the 2021-22 seasons with 149 appearances, which could have resulted in his battle with shoulder injuries across the past two seasons.