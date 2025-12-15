Angels Sign Former Gold Glove Award Winner

The Angels are bringing back a 33-year-old former Gold Glove Award winner and veteran of eight major league seasons.

Infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who played 120 games at Triple-A Salt Lake last year, re-signed with the Angels organization for 2026 on a minor league contract. According to his transactions page, Sanchez's contract became official on Monday.

Sanchez joined the Angels on a minor league contract last year with an invitation to spring training. He went 2 for 10 with two singles, two RBIs, four strikeouts, and a stolen base in parts of seven Cactus League games, and was assigned to Triple-A for the remainder of the season.

With the Angels' top farm team, Sanchez reprised the familiar glove-first, utility role he played during his heyday with the Chicago White Sox from 2014-20.

WALK OFF WINNER!!!



Yolmer Sanchez tallies his fourth hit of the night to complete the comeback for Salt Lake! pic.twitter.com/nHQTNw3plI — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 24, 2025

Sanchez slashed .246/.357/.329 for the Bees and saw time all over the field: 59 games at second base, 32 games at shortstop, 15 at third base, 10 in left field, and three in right. He also made two cameos on the mound.

A switch-hitter, Sanchez slashed .298/.368/.404 from the left side and .229/.353/.303 from the right. Those splits suggest he could at least be a candidate to fill in on occasion when the Angels need a left-handed bat and positional versatility.

Most likely, however, Sanchez will spend his fourth consecutive season in the minor leagues. He last appeared in a major league game in 2022, when he split the season between the New York Mets (three games) and Boston Red Sox (14 games).

Sanchez made his major league debut in 2014, just after his 22nd birthday. Over the next seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox, he played 657 games and slashed .245/.300/.360.

Sanchez's career reached a peak in 2019, when he spent a full season at second base and won the first and still only Gold Glove Award of his career. That was also Sanchez's last full season as a major league regular. He slashed .252/.318/.321 (77 OPS+) in 149 games for the White Sox.

Over the next three seasons, Sanchez played only 28 games and batted .170. He bounced around the league with six different teams — the San Francisco Giants, back to the White Sox, then to the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, the Red Sox, the Mets, back to the Braves, back to the Mets — before signing with the Angels in February.

Against this backdrop, perhaps it's understandable why Sanchez would be willing to return to a familiar organization. He hasn't had a chance to get familiar with a team in six years. Fans in Salt Lake are already familiar with him, and if he's lucky, fans in Anaheim will have that chance in 2026.

