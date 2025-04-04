Angels Changed Clubhouse Rule Following Tons of Backlash
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington banned the use of cell phones in the clubhouse at the start of spring training.
“It’s not punishment,” Washington said. “It’s just trying to keep them focused.”
Washington said he planned on enforcing the rule through the regular season, and several of his players voiced support for the cell phone ban in camp.
“Honestly, looking at it after about a month, I think for me personally and I know other guys have said it, it’s actually brought the team way closer," shortstop Zach Neto said at the time. "Everybody is talking to each other and having conversation. I think it’s pretty special.”
Veterans such as Mike Trout and Tyler Anderson were responsible for enforcing the rule, which was largely abided by throughout spring.
“It keeps guys out moving, instead of just sitting there doing nothing,” Anderson said. “I feel like doing nothing is a big deterrent to success. It’s easy to sit there and think, I have five minutes to kill, I’m going to sit down and kill 30 minutes on Instagram. I think it’s good for productivity.”
After playing just six games, the Angels have changed the rule. Cell phones have returned to the clubhouse. While the rule is technically still in place, the enforcement is much more relaxed.
“I put it in; they police it,” Washington said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher on Wednesday. “If I walk through that clubhouse and I see it’s out of control, I’ll bring it up again.”
The cell phone ban was meant to help players bond, and create a better atmosphere in the clubhouse. Based on the early results this season, it appears there has been improvement.
“I think it will continue to serve a purpose going forward too,” catcher Logan O’Hoppe said. “If we’re in June, July, August, we don’t want to walk in and everyone be on the phone. It’s just something that’s a little pillar that we can lean back on assess where we’re at.”
