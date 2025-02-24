Angels Could Use 2024 First-Round Pick as Anthony Rendon Replacement
When the Los Angeles Angels received news that Anthony Rendon would miss the entire 2025 season after requiring hip surgery, the organization had to quickly find his replacement.
Several depth players were signed or acquired during the offseason, but 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore could be the answer the Angels are searching for.
Moore, 22, was on the verge of a big-league call-up last September before a knee injury sidelined him. He dominated in Double-A, hitting .322 with five home runs and a .911 OPS in 23 games.
The infielder has also made an impression on manager Ron Washington.
“He’s a super athlete, and I’m not just talking about baseball,” Washington said. “I thought if he was a basketball player, it’d be the same. If it was a football player, be the same. He’s just a super athlete. And he knows how to absorb information and apply it. He’s been applying it, I’ve been very impressed.”
The Angels were able to get a look Moore at third base during instructional league. The plan for him during spring training is to get work at both third and second base.
“He plays third base pretty good,” Washington said. “It’s wide open. It’s freelancing at third base. Second base, he’s got to make decisions. That’s what I want to see at second base, the type of decisions he makes. Third base, you do or don’t, you will or you won’t.”
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Moore is more likely to get starts for road games during Cactus League play because veterans tend to play the home games.
MLB Pipeline senior writer Jonathan Mayo says the odds of Moore making the Opening Day roster are about 75 percent.
“Given what (the Angels) tend to do and given how good Christian Moore can be, I think he’s got a really, really good chance to make this team," Mayo said.
Los Angeles selected Moore eighth-overall out of the University of Tennessee last year.
Over three seasons and 186 games at Tennessee, Moore posted a .338 average with 61 home runs, 35 doubles, 160 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and a 1.144 OPS. In just 25 minor league games, he's already hitting .347 with six home runs, six doubles, 20 RBIs, two stolen bases, and a .984 OPS.
