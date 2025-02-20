Angels Owner Provides Unfortunate Update on Anthony Rendon's 2025 Season
Anthony Rendon is injured again and the Los Angeles Angels are making plans to be without their third baseman for the entire 2025 season.
The Angels were slightly prepared to be without Rendon as his track record with the team has shown that he is inevitably going to miss some time with an injury.
Rendon is under contract for $38.5 million this year and next, but his future with the Angels is uncertain as he prepares for left hip surgery later this week. While Angels owner Arte Moreno didn’t comment on Rendon’s status for 2026, he expects him to miss the 2025 season.
“We accomplished a lot of stuff,” Moreno said. “The one thing that, really, we were targeting that we didn't get accomplished was a middle-of-the-order bat. The economics and the years, we were just unwilling to pay five or six years' worth of money for a DH because a couple guys that we wanted are not fielders. But we decided to go early with Soler as the DH, just to make sure we had someone there.
“And so we were looking at starters and we're looking at-bats, but starters are multiple years for $30 million. So the question is, 'Do we have enough depth to go pay $200 million?' And [Anthony] Rendon has two years left on his deal, and he’s obviously not going to play this year.”
When Rendon's injury was first announced, the Angels weren't sure how much of the season he would miss but owner Moreno confirmed the devastating news Monday.
He wasn't ready to look ahead to 2026, though.
“I can’t objectively comment on someone’s health and how they’re going to be health-wise,” Moreno said.
Rendon did have an impressive debut season with the Angels during the shortened 2020 campaign, recording a 150 OPS+ in 52 games.
However, injuries have kept him off the field for much of his tenure, and he hasn't produced much when he has been available.
Rendon, who signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with Los Angeles before the 2020 season, has only appeared in 257 games since.
Across those 257 games with the Angels, Rendon has managed just 22 home runs and 93 RBIs. In contrast, the two-time Silver Slugger hit 34 home runs and led the league with 126 RBIs during the 2019 season with the Washington Nationals.
