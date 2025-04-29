Angels Cut Offseason Acquisition in Surprise Roster Move
The Angels recalled outfielder Gustavo Campero from Triple-A Salt Lake and designated veteran infielder J.D. Davis for assignment on Tuesday.
Davis, 32, was 1 for 9 with three strikeouts in five games with the Angels this season. The former Yankees, Mets, Giants, Astros and Athletics infielder signed a minor league contract with the Angels in January. His contract was selected April 10.
Campero, 27, debuted with the Angels last year and went 11 for 46 (.239) in 13 games while seeing time in right and left field. A catcher for most of his time in the minor leagues, Campero is not in the Angels' starting lineup Tuesday in Seattle.
While Davis is two years removed from his last full big league season, Campero has been knocking at the door since spring training, when he slashed .300/.391/.350 in 13 Cactus League games.
Never a prolific power hitter, Campero continued to reach base at Triple-A Salt Lake once the regular season commenced. He collected a hit in each of his first 14 games in the hitter-friendly PCL and was slashing .333/.397/.472 at the time of his promotion.
Campero has two option years remaining with the Angels, offering the team flexibility Davis did not. Davis saw time at first base and third base, positions Yoan Moncada (who's expected to return soon) can play as well.
Davis was initially promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake when Moncada re-aggravated a sprained thumb on April 10.
While Davis' DFA could be a harbinger of Moncada's return, for now it's good news for Campero. The journeyman has bounced around the minor leagues since 2017, when he debuted in the New York Yankees' organization.
Campero never played full-season affiliated baseball before the Angels claimed him off waivers in Dec. 2020.
He slowly climbed the minor league ladder over each of the next four seasons, defying the Angels' typically aggressive promotion timeline. Listed as 5-foot-6 and 183 pounds, Campero followed the slow and patient path, reaching both the Triple-A and major-league level for the first time last year.
The Angels have been busy burning up the transactions wire since they lost 5-0 to the Minnesota Twins at home on Sunday. First, they lost pitcher Ian Anderson on waivers to the Braves; he was subsequently DFA'd after just one day with his former team.
Then, the Angels designated Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment and outrighted the veteran reliever to Triple-A Salt Lake. Now, they have swapped Davis for Campero in what could be a sign of further moves to come.
