Angels Don't Yet Know Who Will Play Center Field in Place of Mike Trout
Now that the Los Angeles Angels have determined where Mike Trout will play this season, the door has been opened for someone else to take over center field.
Trout, who willingly changed positions, addressed his move to right field earlier this week.
“Look at my last couple years,” Trout said before the Angels’ first full-squad workout of the spring. “Trying to preserve my legs and go run some balls down in right. That’s what we came to and I’m with it.”
Angels manager Ron Washington mentioned that the meeting with Trout went well and explained that the decision to place him in right field was based on the fact that there's less ground to cover compared to left field, where they prefer Taylor Ward to play at Angel Stadium.
Trout has been a fixture in center field for most of his career but the last four seasons have been plagued with injuries. He missed most of the 2021 season with a calf injury, half of the 2023 season with a broken hand and most of 2024 with two separate tears of his meniscus.
Even thought the Halos knew this move was coming, they still didn't go out and sign a true centerfielder in free agency nor did they try to acquire one in an offseason trade. That leaves the Angels with two internal options – Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak.
Taylor Ward might play center a time or two but he is the team's primary left fielder.
Moniak, 26, has spent 184 of his 254 major league games playing center field. In contrast, Adell, also 26, has played just 15 of his 295 games in center.
Washington shared that the team will evaluate both players during spring training to determine the best fit for center field moving forward.
Trout has played 17 career games in right field and 124 in left, but he has played exclusively in center since 2014. His teammates are also willing to do whatever it takes to make him feel comfortable during the transition.
“We're trying our best to make sure that he's able to be on the field,” Adell said. “We'll do whatever we need to do to make sure it happens. It's not the first time that I’ve switched positions, so I'm up for the challenge and ready to go.”
The Angels have also given Luis Rengifo reps in center as they look to find the best option moving forward.
