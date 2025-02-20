Angels Free Agent Reliever Signing With AL Wild Card Contender
Former Los Angeles Angels reliever Amir Garrett has signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.
Garrett saw limited action in the majors during the 2024 season, pitching just 5.1 innings for the Angels with a 5.06 ERA and 11 strikeouts.
The 32-year-old spent most of the year with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he logged 33.2 innings, recording a 5.08 ERA with 43 strikeouts and 16 walks.
Just a couple of days before signing with the Blue Jays, Garrett posted a video of a bullpen session on social media with the caption, "When the call comes I'll be ready."
The call came from Toronto two days later.
The Toronto bullpen struggled throughout the season, ranking near the bottom in several key statistical categories. In 159 games, relievers posted a 23-27 record with a 4.82 ERA and converted 36 of 59 save opportunities.
The bullpen finished 29th in wins, ERA, and strikeouts, recording 502 strikeouts in 565.2 innings. In contrast, the starting rotation ranked 11th in wins with 51 and 14th in ERA at 3.95, while also placing 11th in innings pitched with 861.2.
A year ago, Garrett signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants but was released late in spring training. Shortly after, he joined the Angels on a similar deal just before Opening Day.
The left-hander was called up to the big-league roster in late April but was designated for assignment and released in mid-May. He later returned to the Angels on another minor league contract.
Garrett made a name for himself with the Cincinnati Reds from 2017-21. During that stretch, he recorded a 5.10 ERA across 255.2 innings. His strongest season came in 2020 when he posted a 2.45 ERA over 21 appearances.
A standout moment from Garrett's time with the Reds came when he sparked a benches-clearing incident by challenging the entire Pittsburgh Pirates bench to a fight. He was initially handed a seven-game suspension for the altercation, which was later reduced to five games.
Control has always plagued Garrett. He owns a mid-90s fastball and has maintained a 27.2 percent strikeout rate over the past four seasons.
However, his walk rate has continued to rise, and he has also struggled with home runs. His 2024 stint with Triple-A Salt Lake reflected those inconsistencies — while he recorded a solid 28.5 percent strikeout rate and improved his walk rate to 10.6 percent, his overall numbers were underwhelming.
