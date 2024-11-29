Angels Free Agent Joins American League East Squad
Los Angeles Angels free agent Michael Stefanic has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on a minor league deal, Klutch Sports agent Nate Heisler announced on X earlier this week.
Stefanic leaves the Angels after spending the first six years of his career with the team. Stefanic's career did not get off to an ordinary start. After playing college baseball and graduating from Westmont College, Stefanic disappointingly went undrafted in the 2018 MLB Draft. Stefanic sent his highlights to all 30 MLB teams, and ended up signing with the Angels.
Almost four years later, Stefanic made his MLB debut in July 2022. He appeared in 25 games for the Angels that season, slashing .197/.279/.230 with 12 hits and five RBIs, but no home runs or RBIs.
Stefanic began the 2023 season with Triple-A Salt Lake, and later appeared in 25 games for the Angels. He hit .290 with 18 hits, five runs, and six RBIs. Stefanic would miss the first months of the 2024 season after sustaining a hamstring injury in spring training that led him to the 60-day injured list. He returned at the end of May, and would appear in 40 games for the Angels, hitting .218 with 24 hits, eight runs, and eight RBIs. He has yet to hit his first career home run at the MLB level.
Following the 2024 season, Stefanic was taken off the 40-man roster and outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. Stefanic elected free agency, and less than a month later, has joined the Blue Jays organization.
Stefanic primarily plays second base, a position the Angels are not expected to need going forward. With their first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Angels selected Christian Moore out of Tennessee No. 8 overall. Moore was a standout second baseman and slugger in college, leading his team to a College World Series win.
During his time in the minor leagues in 2024, Moore already impressed by quickly getting promoted to Double-A. He might have gotten promoted to the major leagues had an injury not stalled his progress. Even if Moore does not begin the 2025 season in the majors, he is expected to become the team's second baseman of the future. Though Stefanic had yet to establish himself as a full-time infielder, he will not have the same room for growth with Moore on the team.