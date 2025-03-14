Angels Utility Man Suddenly Retires, Joins Team as Guest Instructor
It was just over a week ago when Cole Tucker was photographed with his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
The couple was photographed kissing, having a great night out while Tucker awaited a new contract.
The contract never came.
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Tucker suddenly retired from baseball and was in Los Angeles Angels camp Wednesday as a guest instructor.
"Former utility man Cole Tucker was in camp as a guest instructor, although he's not doing any instructing just yet," Fletcher wrote. "Tucker's playing career is now over, and he's considering getting into coaching, so the Angels invited him to get a taste of the job."
More news: Angels Make Decision on Offseason Acquisition's Status for Opening Day Roster
At 28 years old, Tucker has officially retired from Major League Baseball after a six-year career.
In January 2024, Tucker signed a minor league contract with the Angels. Last season, he played 24 games for the team, batting .180 with three RBIs and an OPS of .563.
Drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, he quickly climbed through the minor leagues, earning recognition as one of the top prospects in the organization. He was ranked as high as the No. 5 prospect in 2018 and 2019, according to MLB Pipeline.
Tucker spent four seasons with the Pirates from 2019 to 2022, with his best performance coming in his rookie year. That season, he posted a .211 batting average with two home runs, 13 RBIs, 15 extra-base hits, and an OPS of .626.
Over four seasons with the Pirates, Tucker played in 154 games, posting a .211 average with five home runs, 35 RBIs, and a .573 OPS.
More news: Angels Manager Provides Huge Update on Luis Rengifo Injury, Opening Day Status
In May 2022, he was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh and went on to join the Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, he never made it to the big leagues with Arizona and later signed with the Colorado Rockies before the 2023 season.
Tucker wraps up his career with just over two years of service time. His final career slash line stands at .213/.266/.316, along with five home runs, 40 RBIs, and an OPS of .582.
Tucker and Hudgens will now turn their focus to being parents after welcoming their first child last summer.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.