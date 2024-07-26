Angels Get Best News Possible on Mike Trout
The Angels' best player got some good news Friday.
An MRI on Mike Trout's left knee came back clean, the star outfielder told reporters in Anaheim, though his timetable to return to the field is unclear.
Trout's rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake ended after one at-bat. Trout struck out against El Paso pitcher Carl Edwards Jr., then left the game with discomfort in his left knee. Trout had surgery after injuring the meniscus in his left knee on April 29. Tuesday's at-bat was his first game action since the procedure.
Although Angels manager Ron Washington initially suggested Trout could be back in the Salt Lake lineup Wednesday, the star outfielder flew back to Southern California for follow-up testing. Had the MRI shown any kind of setback, the Angels' optimism around Trout's eventual return would have quickly faded.
Now, Trout is awaiting clearance to resume running in hopes of ramping up his rehab again. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, that could be "days away."
Trout, 32, was hitting .220 with a .325 on-base percentage and 10 homers in 109 at-bats when he suffered the injury. The Angels' lineup has suffered in his absence. The team enters Friday's game against the Oakland A's with a 45-58 record, and widely expected to trade some of their veteran players ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
Trout still has six years and change remaining on the 12-yaer, $426.5 million contract extension he signed in March 2019. He's a career .299 hitter with 378 home runs and 954 RBIs in 14 major league seasons, all with the Angels.