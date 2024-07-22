Angels Give Journeyman Reliever Another Chance to Start
Six days after a successful first start with the Los Angeles Angels, Carson Fulmer was rewarded with another on Sunday against Oakland.
Fulmer didn't exactly dominate, allowing three earned runs over 4.2 innings pitched, but that did the job in the Angels' 9-3 win. The right hander had his moments:
Fulmer extended his career-high total for innings pitched in a season to 51.2. He's 0-2 with a 3.66 ERA in 26 games (two starts).
The right-hander threw 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven Seattle Mariners in his second big league start since 2019. Fulmer made his case to stay in the rotation with his performance and has only allowed two runs over 13.2 innings with 17 strikeouts.
Because Fulmer has been a reliever, he wasn't fully stretched out for his start against the Mariners. With one start under his belt, he should be able to throw deeper into the game if all goes well.
The Vanderbilt legend threw 127.2 innings with a 1.83 ERA en route to a 2015 College World Series championship game appearance. He appeared ready-made for the big leagues and the Chicago White Sox drafted him No. 8 overall a couple of months later.
Since then, he has been designated for assignment six times, optioned nine times more, claimed off waivers six times, outrighted three times, and released once. He has suited up for the White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, Mariners, Angels, and seven more affiliates. His professional career hasn't been easy.
In a disastrous season for the Angels, Fulmer has been a bright spot for the pitching staff. It's hard to believe he thought about retiring last season. He wants the ball and will never say no to an opportunity. Earlier this season, he threw 27 pitches on two days rest after throwing 62.
“I was a high pick, and I’m still here,” Fulmer said. “I’m looking forward to being able to live up to that potential that I was supposed to live up to.”