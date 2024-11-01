Angels GM Perry Minasian’s Brother Will Now Be One of His Biggest Rivals
The San Francisco Giants are reportedly promoting a relative of Los Angeles Angeles general manager Perry Minasian, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today and Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Thursday.
Zack Minasian, brother of the Angels GM, is being promoted from vice president of professional scouting to general manager.
Nightengale added that Minasian is set to make MLB history along with his brother, Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian, as the first brothers to simultaneously serve as general managers for different MLB teams.
The position with the Giants became available after a reshuffling of the front office that included Farhan Zaidi's departure. The former president of baseball operations was replaced by San Francisco catcher Buster Posey.
One of Posey's first moves was to part ways with general manager Pete Putila, who had been in that position since 2022.
In his introductory press conference earlier this month, Posey shared that he valued a candidate with a strong scouting background for the team’s next general manager.
Minasian dedicated 14 years to the Milwaukee Brewers organization before making the move to the Giants in 2019. Climbing the ranks, he became vice president of pro scouting in 2022. Now, he's poised to step into the role of the 11th official general manager in the Giants' history.
Zack Minasian steps into leadership of a team that finished 80-82 in 2024, marking its third straight season without a playoff berth. Over the past eight seasons, the Giants have only seen the playoffs once — in 2021, when they surprised many with a 107-55 record and reached the National League Division Series.
Minasian's goal will be to steer the Giants back to the glory of their 2010-14 run, a period that saw them capture three World Series titles in five years.
Among his immediate priorities will be critical decisions on the futures of starting pitcher Blake Snell, outfielder Michael Conforto, and second baseman Thairo Estrada.
All three players are on track to reach free agency, assuming Snell opts out of his 2025 player option following a solid season with a 3.12 ERA over 20 starts.
After coming close to signing star outfielder Aaron Judge away from the Yankees last offseason, the Giants might be ready to make a strong push in this year’s free-agent market, which will feature big names like Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried.
With several years of scouting experience, Minasian might just be the perfect fit.