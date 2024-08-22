Angels, Perry Minasian Agree to Contract Extension: Report
The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a contract extension with general manager Perry Minasian, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
The Angels are tied with the Oakland A's for last place in the American League West. At 54-73, they are on pace for their fourth consecutive losing season under Minasian's watch, and their ninth consecutive losing season overall.
Under Minasian's watch, the Angels have transitioned from a team that unsuccessfully relied on stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and free agent signee Anthony Rendon, to remain competitive in the AL West, to a group led by homegrown draft picks such as shortstop Zach Neto and first baseman Nolan Schanuel, and young catcher Logan O'Hoppe.
The transition has been rocky. Trout and Rendon have spent most of the 2024 season on the injured list. Ohtani left for the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract that owner Arte Moreno declined to match.
Meanwhile, the young players have endured their expected share of growing pains while showing flashes of potential. Meanwhile, the team has failed to improve in the critical area of pitching development — a problem that predated Minasian's arrival.
Tyler Anderson this year became the Angels' first starting pitcher named to the AL All-Star team since Hector Santiago in 2015. Only one Angels relief pitcher, Carlos Estevez in 2023, made an All-Star team during the same time frame.
Minasian, 44, has been the Angels' general manager since November 2020, when he agreed to a four-year pact through the 2024 season. A longtime front-office assistant, Minasian had never served as a general manager before he was hired to replace Billy Eppler.
His prior experience included a three-year stint (2018-20) with the Atlanta Braves, where he held the title of Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and Assistant General Manager over his final two seasons.
Prior to his time with the Braves, Minasian spent nine seasons (2009-17) with the Toronto Blue
Jays, originally joining the organization as a Major League scout. He also served six seasons (2011-2016) as Director of Professional Scouting and was a Special Assistant to General Manager Ross Atkins in 2017.
Minasian comes from a baseball family; his father, Zack, worked for the Texas Rangers as a clubhouse manager, and the younger Minasian got his start in MLB as a Rangers bat boy. His brother, Calvin, is the Clubhouse Coordinator for the Washington Nationals and brother,
Zack, is the San Francisco Giants' Pro Scouting Director.