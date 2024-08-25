Angels' Arte Moreno Explains Rationale For Perry Minasian Extension
The Los Angeles Angels opted to retain general manager Perry Minasian for the near future by signing him to a contract extension through the 2026 season. Minasian was approaching the end of his first contract with the team, a four-year deal he signed with the Angels in 2020.
The choice to extend Minasian was puzzling to many, as the Angels have not experienced success or made the playoffs during his tenure despite having stars like Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon, and Mike Trout on the roster. The Angels currently hold the worst record in the American League West, and a 277-338 record under Minasian, typically not the records that earn an extension in professional sports.
Still, Angels owner Arte Moreno believes the team's future is bright under Minasian and wants to see more.
“Over the last four years, Perry and his baseball operations staff have begun to lay the foundation for a bright future of Angels Baseball,” Angels Owner Arte Moreno said in a team press release. “We have been impressed by the steps Perry has taken to infuse our Major League team with young and exciting talent while also revamping our player development process. We believe this extension will allow him to continue the vision of building sustainable success throughout the Angels Organization and deliver a championship for our fans.”
“I am incredibly thankful to Arte and Carole Moreno for their continued trust and support,” Minasian said. “I would also like to thank John Carpino for the tremendous working relationship we have developed over the last four years and I look forward to continuing our plans of bringing the Angels back to being a consistent championship contender.”
The Angels remain in a decade-long playoff drought, having not made the playoffs since 2014. Not only have they fallen short of success under Minasian, but they have made unpopular moves — like letting Shohei Ohtani walk in free agency rather than re-signing him or trading him to get a return, as well as designating Albert Pujols for assignment.
The Angels' farm system and pitching woes have also continued. Los Angeles holds the fourth-worst ERA in MLB, even after they have made extensive efforts to try and fix their bullpen. In Minasian's first MLB Draft with the Angels, the team only drafted pitchers. Just two of those pitchers have made their MLB debut, and none have found a permanent place in the rotation.
Despite these woes, Minasian will get to continue trying to turn this Angels team around for at least the next two years.