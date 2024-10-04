Angels GM Perry Minasian Tells Fans to Not Jump Off Bandwagon: 'This Team is Going to Improve'
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian encouraged fans to stick with the team, despite another losing season.
“For our fans, the ones that have been following us over the last three years and have gone through what we’ve gone through the last three years, I wouldn’t jump off the bandwagon now,” he told Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “This team is going to improve. It’s going to be an exciting team to watch going forward. Again, I wouldn’t jump off a bandwagon now.”
Minasian admitted to the shortcomings of the Halos this season but believes the offseason will be a turning point for the franchise.
“As far as the season goes, very frustrating from a small-picture standpoint,” Minasian said. “Big picture, there are a lot of things to be excited about. I believe this is the type of year that we’ll look back at a year from now, two years from now, and say that was huge.”
The young core, comprised of shortstop Zach Neto, catcher Logan O'Hoppe, first baseman Nolan Schanuel, and pitchers José Soriano and Ben Joyce, is slated to turn the tide of the organization; Minasian at least thinks so.
“For this organization to do that, we needed to have a young core to build around,” Minasian said. “And I believe in this young core. We finally have it. It’s really exciting to watch.”
For long-time fans, Minasian's words seem more fiction than fact since the young players of the past have in many cases regressed. However, Minasian stated the obvious about the organization's plan to transform the team.
“Something needs to change,” Minasian said. “Doing the same thing over and over hasn’t worked. So what exactly that plan is is yet to be determined. We’ll continue to talk about it.”
Minasian is even considering cutting Anthony Rendon from the roster because he has failed to meet expectations when healthy.
“When Anthony has played, he hasn’t been productive,” Minasian said frankly. “So he’s gonna have to come in and earn it. There’s no handouts. We’re starting to create some depth, where we have some versatile players that can do some different things, so the best players are gonna play, no doubt about it.”
The Angels will re-evaluate every spot on the roster and potentially shop the free agent market this winter to bolster the roster.
“With that being said, we’re going to take a look at the rest of the spots and see what’s out there and what makes us better,” he said.