Angels GM Says He's Not Going to Upgrade Via Trade Anytime Soon
The Los Angeles Angels began the season as one of the hottest teams in baseball with a 9-5 record. It was an ideal start for a team that lost 99 games the season prior and made a few (mostly) veteran additions in the offseason.
However, things quickly took a turn for the worst and the Angels find themselves well below .500 with a 13-19 record.
To make matters worse, Mike Trout is currently on the injured list with a left knee contusion. While the Angels placed Trout on the 10-day IL, there is cause for concern given the injury is to the same knee that was surgically repaired last year.
The Angels ended their seven-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers Saturday night, but there are still many improvements that need to be made. In the last 20 games, the Angels have only won five times.
The Angels lineup once led Major League Baseball in home runs, over the titans of baseball, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. But after a hot start, the Angels lineup is struggling to produce effectively and consistently.
No Angels hitter is currently batting over .300, the closest is Logan O'Hoppe who is hitting at a .281 clip.
The Angels currently have a 1.6 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to Fan Graphs. While it's become increasingly clear change is needed in Anaheim, general manager Perry Minasian is not looking at the trade market to bolster the roster.
“I’m not going off a month,” Minasian said to The Athletic's Sam Blum. “We’re going to roll with what we have. And we’ll see where it goes.”
The Angels had high hopes early in the year, but how can fans be excited for the future of the organization when the front office is unwilling to invest in putting the best product on the field? Minasian's comments don't bode well for the 2025 season and beyond.
