Is Mike Trout Going To Play Outfield in 2026?

Franchise icon Mike Trout was once one of the greatest center fielders in the game. Highlight reel catches were the norm with Trout on the grass and his sheer athleticism in the field made his MVP level offensive numbers all the more incredible. Players typically excel in one capacity or another, but Trout did it all.

At one point in time, Mike Trout made defensive gems like this on a fairly regular basis. He was a marvel to watchin center field.

From 2021 through 2024 injuries took Trout off the field and out of the lineup for huge stretches of games. 36 games played in 2021 and a career low 29 in 2024 were sandwiched around years where Trout played anywhere from 36 to 119 games but never a full season.

In an attempt to keep Trout's still potent bat in the lineup, he was given more time as designated hitter and less time on the outfield grass. While he did play 24 of his 29 games in 2024 at center field, he was moved to right field for 2025 on the rare occasions he played defense. In total, Trout appeared 22 games in right field in 2025, the lowest total number of defensive innings in his career.

Keeping Trout as the designated hitter helped him play in more games than any season since 2019.

Many of Trout's injuries came in the batters box and running the bases, but the limited workload in the field is credited with keeping Trout mostly healthy in 2025. Now a full season plus removed from two knee surgeries, Trout may be patrolling the grass once again.

Mike Trout WILL be an option to play CF again in 2026, per Perry Minasian, via the OCR



“I’m not ruling anything out,” [Minasian] said. “If him playing center field on a certain day makes sense for us to try to win that game, we’re not going to be timid to do that.” pic.twitter.com/GQIWCWo9k7 — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) December 10, 2025

Last year the Angels were a horrible defensive team, ranking 28th in MLB in the Fiedling Bible's team rankings. Jo Adell's difficulties in center field were a big part of that ranking. Perhaps putting Trout back in his natural position for some games and letting Adell return to right field, where he was a Gold Glove finalist in 2024, can improve two defensive spots at once.

There is a third possibility. The trade of Taylor Ward created a hole in left field the team has not yet filled and there are no legitimate options of the farm. However, 20 year old Nelson Rada is lauded for his glovework and carries legitimate on base percentages across AA and AAA last season.

Could an outfield alignment with Trout in left field, Rada in center, and Adell in right field greatly improve the Angels defense while keeping Trout healthy? As of now, that is the most likely plan.

Even if the Angels sign Harrison Bader, who has been repeatedly connected to the club, that fills the hole in center field leaving left field open. With just a little over a month away from Spring Training, time will tell if the Big A will see the reopening of the Trout Farm in the outfield.