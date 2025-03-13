Angels' Inappropriate Hat Removed From MLB Store
The creators of a new line of MLB hats were the topic of conversation this week. The New Era Overlap caps featured a team's uniform logo with its hat logo centered on top of it.
Though the idea initially sounded unique and creative, MLB fans were left in disbelief following the release of said hats on Monday.
Three teams in particular were the center of amusement — the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and Houston Astros — because of the humorous and vulgar nature of the new hats.
The overlap hats for the Angels included the team's name with the franchise's large "A" logo plastered on top of the "G." The weird mix of letters was reminiscent of an R-rated word that does not belong on an MLB hat.
On Tuesday morning, the Overlap hat was no longer for sale online via the MLB store. Instead, the distinctive cap became a hot commodity on Ebay, selling for as high as $200.
The Angels were not the only team to be ridiculed as a pair of other American League West teams unfortunately shocked fans with their newest designs.
The Rangers' cap displayed "TEXAS' with the organization's big "T" logo covering the "X." The new phrase caught the attention of many fans who speak Spanish, as the cap donned a slang term for "breasts."
The Astros team name was featured on their Overlap caps, but the team's large "H" logo covered the letters "T" and "R." The term was a connotation perhaps used by Los Angeles Dodgers fans in 2017.
