Angels Infielder Primed for Breakout Season, Expert Predicts All-Star Potential
The Los Angeles Angels are loaded with young players waiting for their breakout season, but one specific infielder could see that happen soon.
Despite playing for one of the league's worst teams last season, Zach Neto was one of Major League Baseball's best shortstops, which has earned him All-Star projections for 2025.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted the infielder to have an All-Star-worthy first half in early January.
“Breaking through as a first-time All-Star as a shortstop in the American League is not going to be easy in the coming years, with Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson both poised to occupy roster spots for the foreseeable future and Corey Seager still playing at an elite level when healthy,” Reuter wrote.
“If anyone is going to crash the party, the smart money is on Zach Neto.
“His 5.1 WAR last season was the fifth-highest total among shortstops, and he does a lot of things well with power (58 XBH, 23 HR), speed (30 SB) and defense (11 DRS) at a premium position.”
Neto underwent offseason surgery on his right shoulder in November and the Angels are expecting him to miss some time at the beginning of the season. How much exactly is unclear.
“He’s doing great,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said in November. “As good as we can hope. No timeframe. He’ll come to spring and we’ll see where he’s at. When he’s ready to play, he’ll play.”
Neto injured his shoulder sliding into second base against the White Sox on Sept. 26, forcing him to miss the final three games of the season. It was one of multiple injuries he dealt with in the second half.
After attempting a three-week rehab post-season, surgery became necessary. The setback is a blow to the Angels, as Neto had a breakout year, hitting .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 34 doubles, 30 stolen bases, and 77 RBIs across 155 games.
Neto’s planned absence is why the Angels have gone out and signed players like Scott Kingery and Tim Anderson. They need depth to step up and fill in the void Neto leaves when he isn’t in the lineup.
“Depth is going to be important this winter anyway, we knew that,” Minasian said. ”Obviously, Zach’s really important to this club. It’s something we were proactive with. But depth is something we talk about all the time.”