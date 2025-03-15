Angels Insider Predicts Anthony Rendon to Be Released, Still Paid Out Full Contract
The Los Angeles Angels will go down in history for giving one of the worst contracts in the modern era of baseball to Anthony Rendon. The third baseman signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels ahead of the 2020 season.
Rendon was poised to be one of the franchise's biggest names as he was coming off a standout season with the Washington Nationals. In 2019, Rendon was named an All-Star, won his second Silver Slugger award, and became a World Series champion.
In the defense of the Angels, Rendon's performance in 2019 certainly earned him a considerable contract. However, Rendon's tenure in Anaheim has been anything but successful.
This spring, the Angels announced Rendon would undergo hip surgery after facing a setback in his recovery throughout the offseason. The $245 million star is set to miss the entire 2025 season.
If Rendon does not play this season, he will have played in just 25.3 percent of Angels games over the course of six seasons. The Angels still owe Rendon $38.6 million this season and another $38.6 million in 2026.
Rendon's tenure is seemingly over with the Halos, and Angels insider Jeff Fletcher believes the team will not restructure his contract, but instead just release the oft-injured star next year.
"I think it’s more likely the Angels simply release Rendon at some point before the end of 2026," Fletcher writes. "They’d still pay him every penny they owe him, but they wouldn’t need to deal with him being on the roster or injured list."
This falls in line with what was previously reported regarding the Angels not having insurance on Rendon.
"Adding insult to injury, the Los Angeles Angels do not have insurance on third baseman Anthony Rendon or any other player, according to sources familiar with the club’s policy,"The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal writes. "The reason: Owner Arte Moreno does not wish to incur the additional cost.
"Moreno hardly is alone in his thinking. A number of other clubs choose not to purchase insurance. But with Rendon, who signed a seven-year, $245 million free-agent contract before the 2020 season, insurance would have been a wise choice."
The release of Rendon would be quite the denouement to a series of unfortunate events in Anaheim.
