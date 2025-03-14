All 3 Angels Competing for Final Rotation Spot Could Make Roster, Says GM
The Los Angeles Angels are searching for their fifth starter to join Yusei Kikuchi, Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks, and Jose Soriano in the rotation.
The Angels have a few pitchers competing for the final rotation spot, including Reid Detmers, Jack Kochanowicz, and Chase Silseth. The trio have put on strong performances this spring, which makes the final decision difficult for the Angels.
There's a possibility all three pitchers will make the roster, with two pitching in relief to open the season.
“They've all pitched well and we'll see where it is at the end,” general manager Minasian said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I wouldn’t rule anything out. A goal of mine is to have really tough decisions at the end of the camp. And have some disappointed people. Guys are emerging, and some guys are getting back to who they were. They maybe had an off year the year before or weren't healthy. So it's been fun to watch.”
In 2024, Kochanowicz produced a 3.99 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 10 walks across 65.1 innings pitched. In Cactus League thus far, the right-hander is sporting a 1.00 ERA, six strikeouts, and one walk in nine innings.
The right-hander's most recent outing saw Kochanowicz throw four perfect innings.
Detmers produced a 6.70 ERA with 109 strikeouts and 38 walks across 87.1 innings pitched in 2024. There were highs and lows for the 25-year-old last season, but he remains confident in his abilities.
This spring, the southpaw has posted a 2.31 ERA with eight strikeouts and two walks across 11.2 innings pitched.
Silseth sported a 6.75 ERA with 12 strikeouts across eight innings throughout 2024. In the Cactus League, he currently has an 8.71 ERA with 13 strikeouts and five walks in 10.1 innings pitched.
“Going through this rotation, we'll start really zeroing in on where we are and where we want to go, but we’re still not there yet,” manager Ron Washington said. “So everybody is still competing.”
Kochanwicz and Detmers are the favorites to win the competition, but there is a chance all three pitchers make the Opening Day roster.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.