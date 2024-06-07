Angels' Kevin Pillar Reveals How He'll Know When It's Time to Retire
When does a professional athlete know when it's time to retire and move on to the next stage of his life and career?
For most, the answer is out of their control. Their chosen sport dictates when they're no longer good enough to compete at the professional level — if not at the major league level, then perhaps the grind of trying to claw back up the minor league ladder simply becomes too much to bear.
For Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar, 35, the answer is a little different.
"The main reason to hang up this journey is not because I don’t believe I can play at this level anymore, it’s because I enjoy time with my family," Pillar told Trent Rush on the Under the Halo podcast. "I’ve got young kids at home that want to see their dad. Coaching honestly is more demanding of time than playing is. If I get an opportunity to kind of do both right now, it’s a cool thing.”
Pillar went on to explain that his role on the Angels, who are effectively rebuilding this season around a handful of young position players, involves more coaching than at any previous stop in his career. Of course, his primary value remains on the field.
Since he was signed as a free agent after being designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox, Pillar has slashed .368/.407/.632 in 23 games, with five home runs and 21 RBIs.
Pillar looked like he was done after 17 games with the White Sox, hitting .160. Two months later, he doesn't look finished, but the numbers won’t tell Pillar when he’s done.