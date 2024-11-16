Angels' Latest Moves Appear to Be Setting Up a Blockbuster Free Agent Acquisition
The Los Angeles Angels hired Sal Fasano as an assistant pitching coach and added catcher Travis d'Arnaud to the roster. The Halos snagged both of them from the Atlanta Braves organization. The numerous Braves connections could be the perfect way to orchestrate the acquisition of free agent pitcher Max Fried.
Fried is a frontline starter who is one of the most popular starting pitchers on the free agent market this offseason. Along with being linked to Juan Soto and Willy Adames, the Dodgers have also been linked to a number of starting pitchers, including Fried.
The Dodgers need starting pitchers despite already having Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May. The 2024 season taught the Dodgers, and other teams, that you can never have enough starting pitchers.
Being a Southern California native, Fried is a good fit for the Dodgers. However, there is a possibility he could be snagged by another Los Angeles team. The Halos could use a starting pitcher like Fried in their rotation. With the numerous Braves connections, there's a possibility the Angels could be legitimate contenders in signing Fried.
The Angels would also have to beat out the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays for Fried. The Dodgers remain the most enticing team to go to since the franchise is in its golden era. Meanwhile, the Angels have had nine straight losing seasons.
Furthermore, the Angels haven't made the postseason since 2014. But Angels general manager Perry Minasian urged fans to stick with the team another season. Minasian claimed this offseason would be transformative for the roster and good things were coming for the Halos in 2025.
So far, Minasian has shown an aggressive approach to the offseason. The Angels have already added Jorge Soler, Kevin Newman, Kyle Hendricks, and Travis d'Arnaud to the roster. The offseason has certainly been busy for the Angels, but are the new additions enough to convince a high-profile pitcher like Fried?
The main selling point to sign Fried would be d'Arnaud, who spent the last five seasons as Fried's teammate in Atlanta. There is familiarity and chemistry between the pitcher catcher duo as d'Arnaud was Fried's catcher in 68 of 168 career appearances, the most out of any catcher.
The Angels have an advantage geographically over every other interested team, aside from the Dodgers. The team also added Fried's former catcher in d'Arnaud.
The Halos could very well be the unexpected rival in signing Fried this offseason.