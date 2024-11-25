Angels Linked to World Series Winning Starting Pitcher in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to free agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Jon Morosi explained the current market for Flaherty on MLB Network.
Although there is a possibility the Dodgers could re-sign the right-hander who helped them win the World Series, Morosi said it would be a mistake to count out the Angels.
"Nor can we eliminate another SoCal team, the Angels, who are known to be involved for starting pitching as well," Morosi said.
Flaherty posted a 3.17 ERA, 194 strikeouts, and 38 walks over 162 innings for both the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers.
Flaherty is a homegrown player, which also adds to the speculation that the Halos could be interested in the right-hander. Angels general manager Perry Minasian is focusing on adding talent that wants to be on the west coast and Flaherty certainly fits that profile.
Flaherty grew up in Burbank and went to Harvard Westlake High School. Once the Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline in July, he was eager to embrace his hometown team.
"I love this city. I never want to leave," Flaherty said during the Dodgers' championship parade.
Minasian added right-hander Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, and infielder Kevin Newman, who are all Southern California natives. Minasian said it was no coincidence as he wanted to orchestrate a homecoming for players.
Additionally, on Monday, the Angels agreed to terms with All-Star left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who will fortify the rotation.
However, the addition of Flaherty would further address the Angels' pitching needs. Although the right-hander had somewhat of a bumpy postseason accumulating an ERA of 7.36, Flaherty would certainly bolster a struggling rotation.
“We're definitely going to look at the free-agent market from a rotation standpoint and we’re looking at the trade market from a rotation standpoint,” Minasian said earlier this offseason. “That's definitely an area where we can improve. We do like some of our internal options. I believe we’re in a better spot since I’ve been here, just with the depth we have and the young talent that’s been added over the last couple years.”
Morosi also suggested that the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres are interested in Flaherty. However, it remains unlikely that Flaherty would cross the rubicon of the National League West and join the Dodgers' biggest rival.
Flaherty is a highly-touted free agent and there is some speculation that the Angels won't make a huge splash this winter. It remains to be seen whether the Angels will try and snag Flaherty off the market.