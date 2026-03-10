Angels Power Bats are Coming to Life

Last year the Angels blasted 226 home runs, good for fourth best in all of Major League baseball. Jo Adell paced the team with 37 longballs and Taylor Ward cracked a career high 36. Zach Neto and Mike Trout each chipped in 26.

One player noticably lower on that list was designated hitter Jorge Soler who only hit 12 home runs in an injury plagued season. Yoan Moncada also chipped in a dozen while playing essentially half of a year.

Across the Cactus League and the World Baseball Classic, the Angels power bats caught fire this week.

Jorge Soler slashed a really nice .357/.526/.571 this week lots of loud contact. No data on his swing speed yet but he looks like the Soler the Angels traded for, not the one with a balky back who took the field in 2025.

Jaimer Candelario racked up 7 hits including a triple. He also scorched a liner at 108 MPH that turned into an out. The fact he is squaring up Nathan Eovaldi is notable. For the week the corner infielder slashed a robust .333/.417/.667 and added 2 doubles to his triple.

Logan O'Hoppe is just on a rear through the Cactus League. He's confident at the plate and crushing pitches when they come into the zone. He hit a rocket against the A's today to give the Angels a temporary lead.

O'Hoppe smacked 19 home runs last season. That is great for a catcher and he should be hitting his prime having just turned 26.

Logan O'Hoppe homered over in the game in Las Vegas. It was his team-leading third of the spring. pic.twitter.com/qU1jFEEznV — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) March 8, 2026

The ball is bouncing off the bat of Zach Neto even faster than it did last year. The 25 year old shortstop tied Mike Trout with 26 blasts last season and is in his prime. Whether Neto can continue to hit over two dozen home runs per year remains to be seen but with his speed he could top the 29 doubles he ripped last yar.

Yoan Moncada had a great home run blast from the right side of the plate in the World Baseball Classic.

Injuries limited Moncada to just 84 games last year and by the end of the season he was batting exclusively left handed. Now fully healthy, Moncada made highlight plays on both sides of the ball in Cuba's opening game against Panama.

The fact Moncada hit this blast right handed is a great sight for Angels fans. When healthy Moncada is a big addition to the lineup and he's healthy right now.

Yoán Moncada adds on for Team Cuba with a two-run homer! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/VefJILOjy4 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 6, 2026

For a team who's offense relies around the long ball, the fact the power bats heated up this week is a welcome sign. If the team could add some higher on base percentage type hitters to turn some of those solo home runs into crooked numbers that would be a boon as well.