Angels Lose Prime Free Agent Target to Rival AL West Team
The Los Angeles Angels have lost out on another potential free agent as infielder Jorge Polanco re-signed with the Seattle Mariners Thursday, per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. Polanco would have been a good fit in Anaheim and provided some depth.
Polanco could have handled the second base duties until prospect Christian Moore was ready to make his major league debut. However, the Angels not signing Polanco, a short-term affordable option, could signify the team is ready to start Moore at second.
