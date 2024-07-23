Angels' Luis Rengifo Linked to AL East Team Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The trade deadline is one week away. Teams have one week to acquire major league players from outside their organization. For the Boston Red Sox, pitching and a dynamic right-handed hitter are the top priorities.
Enter the Angels.
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Boston has identified Angels infielder Luis Rengifo as a potential target as the trade deadline clock winds down.
“Teams who have spoken to the Red Sox have heard the team is largely focused on pitching — both rotation adds and bullpen help — and a right-handed hitter, preferably one who can contribute at multiple positions," Cotillo wrote. "Luis Rengifo, a super-utility type with Angels, is one target."
Cotillo continued: "Though the Angels’ stance to date reflects a preference to retain Rengifo, who is under control through 2025. Whether that is mere posturing on the part of the Angels, designed to drive up the asking price, remains to be seen.”
Rengifo began his MLB career in 2019 and has spent his entire major league career with the Angels after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a March 2018 trade.
Since 2022, the utility player has shown improvement at the player every season. This season has been Rengifo’s best so far. He's slashing .315/.388/.442 with a .800 OPS along with 79 hits, 111 total bases, 25 RBIs, and six home runs.
Rengifo has played third base, second base, and shortstop with the Angels. More recently, the Venezuela native has been on the sidelines after being placed on the 10-day injured list on July 5 with right wrist inflammation. It has been reported on X by MLB reporter Rhett Bollinger that Rengifo is expected to return in the next couple of days.
A quick return from injury would make Rengifo a more attractive trade target to teams looking to bolster their roster for the postseason.
Although Rengifo may be garnering the attention of many MLB teams like the Red Sox at the deadline, his one remaining year of team control makes him a potentially pricey trade target that the Angels will be hesistant to give up.