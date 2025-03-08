Angels’ Luis Rengifo Scratched From Lineup Again as Injury Concerns Mount
Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo was scratched from the lineup for the second consecutive day.
On Friday, Rengifo was labeled as a healthy scratch, but he was replaced by top prospect Christian Moore in the lineup Saturday because of hamstring tightness.
The Angels were reportedly being cautious with Rengifo and outfielder Jorge Soler because of the field conditions after it rained Friday morning. But a day later, the utility man is once again scratched from the lineup.
Rengifo's recent injury history does not bode well for the Angels or the utility man. The 28-year-old did not reach 100 games last season because of a wrist injury, but the hope is that the 2025 season is a new chapter for the longtime Angel.
In 2024, Rengifo put up strong numbers, slashing 300/.347/.417 with six homers, 13 doubles, 24 stolen bases, and 30 RBIs in 78 games. Prior to the wrist injury, he was an All-Star candidate.
Rengifo sustained the injury in July, and returned to play in nine games nearly a month later. He then decided to undergo season-ending surgery. It marked the second consecutive year Rengifo ended the season with an injury.
“For me, last year is in the past and this year is a different year and I have my goals,” Rengifo said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I want to be healthy every day throughout the season. And I just want to be in the lineup every day.”
Rengifo is one of many players competing for a starting infield spot. Top prospect Christian Moore is one player competing against the utility man this spring to be the team's primary second baseman. The Angels are also looking for a starting shortstop since Zach Neto is expected to start the season on the injured list.
There have been rumblings that the New York Yankees are interested in trading for Rengifo, but there has been no confirmation any deal between the Bronx Bombers and Halos will transpire.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.