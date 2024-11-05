Angels Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Including Release of a Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels reinstated center fielder Mike Trout, outfielder Jo Adell, right-hander Kelvin Cáceres, left-hander Patrick Sandoval, right-hander José Soriano, right-hander Robert Stephenson, and infielder Luis Rengifo from the 60-day injured list on Monday, per Angels PR.
Trout missed the majority of the 2024 season after tearing his meniscus in late April. He neared a return during the summer, but then tore his meniscus again and remained out for the rest of the season.
Adell was in the middle of a breakout season for the Angels when he suffered a left oblique strain in September. The Angels later moved him to the 60-day IL, ruling him out for the rest of the season.
Cáceres did not get the chance to pitch in 2024 after undergoing surgery in March for a right lat strain. The 24-year-old only made his MLB debut in 2023.
Sandoval began the season as the Angels' Opening Day starter, but was ruled out for the year in June when it was revealed he had to undergo surgery for a torn UCL.
Soriano pitched in 22 games for the Angels this season, going 6-7 with a 3.42 ERA and 97 strikeouts. Soriano was placed on the injured list in August because of arm fatigue, and ruled out for the rest of the season weeks later.
Stephenson, like Cáceres, did not get to pitch during the 2024 season. Stephenson was ruled out because of an elbow injury. He started experiencing discomfort in his shoulder in spring training, and later injured his elbow and required surgery.
Rengifo had a strong start to the season, but injured his wrist. He initially played through the injury, but then underwent season-ending wrist surgery. He was one of the Angels' top hitters, averaging .300 before he got hurt.
The Angels have also selected the contract of infielder Scott Kingery. The Angels traded for Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday for cash considerations, and are now promoting him.
Another move the Angels announced was the release of left-handed pitcher Kenny Rosenberg. The 29-year-old appeared in seven games for the Angels during the 2024 season, and went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts. Rosenberg began his career in the Tampa Bay Rays' minor league system, but has only played in the major leagues with the Angels to this point.