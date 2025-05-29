Angels Make Signing, Bring Back Veteran Reliever
The Los Angeles Angels signed right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson to a minor league deal Wednesday, just four days after designating him for assignment May 24.
The Angels assigned Anderson to Triple-A Salt Lake after re-signing him.
More news: Angels Make Massive Roster Move, Activate $33 Million Reliever, Cut 2 Veterans
Anderson threw 10 innings for the Halos this season before his designation for assignment, posting an ERA of 6.30 while striking out 10 batters. He had a 1-0 record in five appearances.
In the majors, Anderson allowed one run or less in all of his appearances except for his most recent outing May 23 against the Marlins, where he allowed four runs in 1.1 innings of work. His best appearance came against the Baltimore Orioles, where he posted 3.1 scoreless innings, only allowing two hits and striking out three.
The right-hander began his major league career in 2019 as a starter with the San Francisco Giants and has bounced around the league as a reliever since, also seeing action for the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins. He has a career 6.11 ERA in MLB.
In his time with Triple-A Salt Lake earlier this season, the Bees used Anderson as a starter, where he posted a 5.06 ERA through seven games and 37.1 innings. He has 30 strikeouts in Triple-A this season and a record of 1-4.
Through his career in the minors, Anderson has been a formidable pitcher. He has a career ERA of 3.83 while averaging 8.02 strikeouts per nine innings and a WHIP of 1.25.
More news: Why Did Angels Keep Jo Adell Over Kyren Paris to Make Room for Chris Taylor?
After their eight-game heater, the Angels have found themselves on a five-game skid after losing their final two games against the Marlins and all three against the New York Yankees. Although pitching wasn't exactly the problem in these games — they held their opponents to five runs or less in four of the losses — they may look to spice things up by returning Anderson to their bullpen sooner rather than later.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.