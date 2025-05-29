Why Did Angels Keep Jo Adell Over Kyren Paris to Make Room for Chris Taylor?
The Los Angeles Angels made the bold move of adding utility man Chris Taylor to the team, and chose to demote Kyren Paris rather than Jo Adell to make room for the veteran.
The Angels were looking for a veteran utility player and when the Los Angeles Dodgers released Chris Taylor due to roster issues, the Halos jumped at the opportunity to add an experienced bat.
The move came with a sacrifice, with the team forced to demote young utility player Kyren Paris, who got off to a hot start but has been slumping hard for the month of May.
There were also some contractual factors that made the team choose to send down Paris over Adell.
Adell is out of options, which would mean the team would have to release him in order to make room for Taylor.
Instead, it made more sense for the franchise to send Paris down to the minors to work on his swing, while Adell gets to establish himself on the roster.
Adell has not been hitting drastically better for the season, but he has significantly more power in his bat and hit better than Paris during the month of May.
On the season, based on their WAR, Paris, despite his cold streak at the plate, is still above replacement level, just slightly, while Adell sits at -0.5 due to his poor fielding and inconsistent bat.
At only 23 years old, Paris has plenty of time to figure out his game, while Adell, now 26, needs to secure a place in the team's future soon.
