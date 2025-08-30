Angels Manager Calls Out Rookie for Critical Mistake in Loss
It is pretty safe to say the Los Angeles Angels are out of the running for one of the American League Wild Card spots.
The Halos are nine-and-a-half games away from the third spot after adding another loss to the Houston Astros to their record on Friday night.
For the first six innings of the game, the Angels held the Astros’ scoreless. But Los Angeles also struggled to get a hit off starting pitcher Christian Javier, leaving the score tied at 0-0.
When Houston put right-handed reliever Enyl De Los Santos on the mound, the Halos’ bats started to heat up. Third baseman Yóan Moncada hit a double, which was followed by a base hit from center fielder Jo Adell.
With two runners on base and no outs, the Angels failed to score a run in the top of the seventh inning. One of those outs was from rookie second baseman Christian Moore’s 10th strikeout in seven games.
Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, two defensive errors from Moore would put two runners on base for the Astros.
First, Moore bobbled a ground ball hit by three-time All-Star outfielder Yordan Alvarez.
“It was hit pretty hard,” Moore said to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “I just took my eyes off it a little.”
Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery was not happy with Moore, not just for the physical mistake he made but also for the mental mistake. Moore did not urgently go after the ball he bobbled, which gave Alvarez more time to get to first base.
“You’ve got to stay with the play,” Montgomery said. “I thought he still might have had a shot if he continued with the play.”
Then, Moore dropped a fly ball in the shallow outfield from nine-time All-Star outfielder Jose Altuve. The ball seemed to hit Moore’s glove but ultimately hit the ground, resulting in an Astros’ runner and first and second.
Finally, three-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa hit an RBI to break the tie and score Houston’s first of two runs for the night.
The Angels lost the series opener, but will play three more games on the road against the Astros through Labor Day weekend.
