The Fastest Realistic Path to the Majors for Each Angels Top Prospect

Looking around Tempe there are more quality minor leaguers in camp than in previous years. While not a deep farm system, the Angels organization does have some near MLB ready talent in the fold.

Nelson Rada is close to patrolling center field. Christian Moore's physical traits are apparent but he needs to work on pitch recognition. And then there's the pitching group of George Klassen, Walbert Urena, and Caden Dana.

Injuries are the obvious way for any prospect to rise to the Major Leagues. But assuming health for the players above them, here is the most realistic path to the Majors for each of them.

Nelson Rada - CF, 20 years old. Highest level reached: AAA

Rada just wrapped up his second straight Cactus League campaign in which he showed great defense and on base ability. In 10 games he came to the plate 24 times, recorded 5 hits and 4 walks, and stole 4 bases.

The youngster is an old school leadoff hitter who lacks power but has a good batting eye. Given the Angels team wide problems with defense and on base percentage, he will be a big help when he arrives.

Jorge Soler is the main obstacle to Rada's MLB dream. Once Soler is off the roster the Angels can move Mike Trout between designated hitter and left field. That would open up center field for Rada. Soler is on the last year of his deal and was really bad at the plate last year.

Soler is a good rebound candidate in 2026 and driving the ball hard in the Cactus League. If that holds true, a trade of Soler aids the Angels rebuild and lands Rada in center field. If not, Rada comes up with Soler leaves via free agency or being dropped from the roster.

George Klassen - SP, 25 years old. Highest level reached: AAA

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher George Klassen poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thanks to Alek Manoah really struggling in the Cactus League the Angels have a wide open race for a rotation spot. Klassen has the best upside of the group competing for the last rotation spot.

His fastest path to the Majors is to simply keep putting up good outings and out perform his peers. As of now he's on track to make the Opening Day roster.

Christian Moore - 2B, 23 years old. Highest level reached: MLB

Mar 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) bats against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Making it to the Major Leagues and sticking there are two entirely different things. In a better run organization that prioritized minor league development Moore would yet to have appeared in a big league game.

Like many young players, Moore needs to learn how to make better swing decisions. In Cactus League play this year he has struck out 9 times in 40 plate appearances. He's walked only 3 times and recorded 7 hits.

On the surface a 23% strikeout rate isn't that bad. In fact it is right about MLB average. The problem is Moore is not always facing MLB caliber talent in Spring Training and he's also making contact with a lot of pitchers pitches, resulting in a measly .189 batting average and .270 slugging percentage.

Moore has plenty of ways to make it back to the Angels. If he goes down to Salt Lake City and crushes the ball for a month or two the Angels can move Adam Frazier to a utility role and make room for the 2024 first rounder.