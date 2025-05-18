MLB Insider Slams Angels for Fumbling Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Angels could surely use Shohei Ohtani right about now.
Even if Ohtani's departure was anticipated, a potential return could have even made San Diego Padres 22-year-old superstar Jackson Merrill a member of the Halos. MLB's insider Ken Rosenthal revealed how regretful the Halos should be for missing out on a potential haul for the two-way star.
Rosenthal pointed to a few different areas where the Angels failed to capitalize on Ohtani's greatness over his six seasons in Anaheim.
"One, their failure to capitalize economically. And that means bringing in sponsorships, bringing in fans, they had every opportunity, didn't take advantage of that," said Rosenthal. "Then they had every opportunity to trade Ohtani and they didn't do that. Jackson Merrill was at one point part of the talks between the Padres and Angels when they were discussing Ohtani. This was in '22. Padres at that time couldn't get Ohtani so they pivoted to [Juan] Soto."
After seeing all the off-the-field revenue that Ohtani brings in with the Dodgers, evenincorporating one of his brand deals into the team's home run celebration, it is hard to see all that could have been from Ohtani.
As for a potential trade, the Padres were set on parting ways with some of their top prospects for talent. Although no trade came to be, the Washington Nationals got quite the haul for Soto who left San Diego after just one and a half years, but the Padres still kept Merrill.
"Now if you were going to sign Ohtani, you had that in your head, okay then maybe you don't trade him, and maybe you think we'll just keep him and do that, but they didn't sign Ohtani either so in every step, every stage here, they fell short and they missed an opportunity, and it's everything," pleaded Rosenthal.
The insider also noted that Ohtani may have already been set on leaving the Angels during his free agency. The San Francisco Giants reportedly offered Ohtani a "very comparable if not identical" deal to what he inked with the Dodgers.
All that the Halos can do in this moment is continue developing their young core, and although the baseball world may never see another Ohtani, better prepare themselves for the next superstar that comes through the door.
