Angels Manager Not Planning on Holding Team Meeting Amid Struggles
The Los Angeles Angels have won a total of five times in their last 20 games. The Halos snapped a seven-game losing streak Saturday night with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers, but the squad got right back out of the win column with a 13-1 loss the following day.
After starting the season with a 9-5 record, the Angels entered the weekend with MLB’s lowest on-base percentage, second-highest strikeout rate and various other poor offensive numbers.
For three weeks, Angels fans have witnessed, for the most part, a lifeless offense. However, manager Ron Washington is not going to hold additional team meetings in light of the team's recent struggles.
"I've had many conversations with this team," Washington said, via The Ahletic's Sam Blum. "I'm tired of having meetings. I've had a lot of meetings. And sometimes when you have too many meetings, it falls on deaf ears. I call a meeting when I think it's important.
"Right now, it's not like we're playing terrible baseball. The score might look like it. We've just got to start getting some outs late in the game. And if we start getting outs late in the game, that'll turn it around. The attitude is good. The atmosphere in the clubhouse is good. We've just got to figure out a way to win some ballgames."
The Angels currently have a 1.6 percent chance of making the playoffs, and yet general manager Perry Minasian said the front office is not looking to bolster the roster via the trade market.
“I’m not going off a month,” Minasian said. “We’re going to roll with what we have. And we’ll see where it goes.”
Another 99-loss season doesn't seem very far off for the Angels.
