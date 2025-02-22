Angels Manager Provides Exciting Update on Zach Neto's Injury Progression
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington recently provided an exciting update on shortstop Zach Neto's injury progression as he returns from offseason shoulder surgery.
Washington said while Neto still can't make full-length throws across the infield, he can now hit.
“He’s an animal,” Washington said to reporters. “I think if we decided to let him play right now, he’ll go out there and try to play. That’s who he is. So we’ve just got to keep our eye on him and keep monitoring him.
"Everybody here has heard he’s ahead of schedule, but we have to keep his mind on schedule.”
Neto underwent surgery in November to repair his right shoulder after he injured it sliding into second base on Sept. 26. At the time, general manager Perry Minasian said he could miss the start of the season.
“He had a surgery a couple days ago and I’m not one for timeframes, but he could miss the start of the season,” Minasian said. “We’ll see where that goes. But he did have the surgery on the shoulder. I can’t get into details. But he will miss some time. And how much time, we’ll see.”
Last week, when he reported to camp, Neto said he got "good news" and is ahead of schedule.
“Physically, I'm feeling good,” Neto said. “I just got here and got to see doctors yesterday and got a bunch of good news. So, you know, just a matter of taking it step by step and having a great spring training. Everything is coming along very well, ahead of schedule.”
Earlier this week, Neto began throwing. He'll then ramp up to the full-length throws from shortstop, and then continue to get ready for game action.
Neto was the Angels' best player in 2024, as he slashed .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 34 doubles, 77 RBIs and 30 stolen bases across 155 games.
