Former Angels Reliever Signs With Yankees
The New York Yankees revealed on Monday that they have signed former Los Angeles Angels left-handed reliever Rob Zastryzny to a minor league deal and extended him an invite to major league camp.
Zastryzny was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs last week and went unclaimed on waivers, leading to his outright assignment.
However, the veteran lefty had the option to reject the assignment and become a free agent, which he chose to do, as confirmed by the Yankees' announcement.
Zastryzny, 32, divided his 2024 season between Triple-A Nashville and the Milwaukee Brewers. With Milwaukee, he posted a 1-0 record and a 1.17 ERA (one earned run in 7.2 innings) across nine games, including three starts.
In Nashville, he went 4-0 with a 3.03 ERA (10 earned runs in 29.2 innings) and recorded two saves in 30 relief appearances. The left-hander was especially dominant early in the season, not allowing a run in his first eight major league appearances, totaling 6.2 innings.
Zastryzny was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft and made his major league debut on Aug. 19, 2016. Over three seasons with Chicago, he appeared in the big leagues at least once before being released in March 2019.
Since then, Zastryzny has had brief stints with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cubs claimed him off waivers from Milwaukee in November.
While Zastryzny enters Yankees camp on a minor league deal, his Triple-A performance and flashes of success in the majors highlight his potential for a significant role. With his ability to limit baserunners and his left-handed stuff, he’s a compelling option for the bullpen.
Spring training will be key for Zastryzny’s future with the team. If he can carry over his strong 2024 numbers into Major League camp and show consistency, a return to the big leagues could be on the horizon.
Zastryzny, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, has appeared in 54 major league games (five starts) over his career, recording a 4-0 record with a 4.30 ERA (32 earned runs in 67.0 innings). After his initial run with the Cubs, he has also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2019), Miami Marlins (2021), Angels (2022), Mets (2022), Pirates (2023), and Brewers (2024).
