Angels Manager Reveals What Kyren Paris Needs to Do to Get Back on Track
Los Angeles Angels top prospect Kyren Paris is in the middle of a slump and was given the day off on Sunday to regroup.
Paris is 1-for-17 with 10 strikeouts in the last eight games, a drastic decline since his red-hot start to the season. The 23-year-old began the 2025 campaign hitting .400 with five home runs and a 1.402 OPS.
He was quickly dubbed as one of baseball's best young hitters, which was a surprise given he wasn't even projected to make the Opening Day roster.
The decline of Paris led to manager Ron Washington giving him the day off in Sunday's 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants.
“I’d like to see every one of our hitters make adjustments, and he’s included,” Washington said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “You’ve got to realize, he’s young. He doesn’t have a whole lot of experience. He’s been successful the way he’s been going at it, and now he’s beginning to understand the game is about adjusting and readjusting, adjusting and readjusting, adjusting and readjusting.”
Paris believes pitchers have been working him differently, which means the young Halo will have to make adjustments promptly.
“A lot more sinkers in,” Paris said. “That’s been the biggest thing, especially with the (San Francisco) Giants having more sinker ball pitchers. They’ve definitely been throwing sinkers in. For me, it’s just getting something better, a better pitch, and I’ll be able to put a good swing on it.”
Paris was a huge factor in the Angels' early success this season, and the hope is that the infielder can get out of his slump sooner rather than later.
He's expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday.
