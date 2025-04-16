Angels Manager Says Zach Neto Could Return Sooner Than Expected
The Los Angeles Angels are sitting at 9-7 on the season and in the midst of a two-game losing streak.
The Halos are also nearing the return of last season's WAR and home run leader, Zach Neto, as he inches closer down his road to recovery. His injured list stint is set to expire on April 20, but manager Ron Washington sounded noncommittal regarding the possibility of a sooner debut.
More news: Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Out Again Wednesday vs Rangers in Surprising Development
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reported that Washington hasn't discussed the notion of an early Neto return, but didn't exactly close the door on an early return.
“We haven’t discussed it but anything is possible," said the skipper to reporters ahead of Wednesday's game.
Angels insider Rhett Bollinger added that there is an 'outside chance' Neto returns Thursday, or potentially Friday when the team returns home to kick off a series against the San Francisco Giants. It will be just the fourth game at Angel Stadium this season.
More news: Angels' Anthony Rendon Replacement Could Face Elongated Absence With Injury
After a 7-3 start to the season, the Halos have since gone 2-4 and could certainly use the offensive boost that Neto brings. As for his defensive skills, the 24-year-old shortstop will be utilized in a major way to strengthen an Angels infield that needs it at the moment.
Third baseman Yoan Moncada has recently been added to the injured list with a bone bruise in his thumb that has been nagging at the veteran since spring training. This has caused Luis Rengifo to slide over to third while Kyren Paris gets more time at second.
The shortstop position is occupied by veterans Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman, but neither has been close to matching the offensive production that fans are used to seeing with Neto.
Anderson is batting .158 while Newman is hitting an abysmal .100.
Neto will be the spark that the Angels need to get back to their winning ways — whenever it is that he returns — and to hopefully break the longest streak of missing the postseason in MLB.
More news: Angels Among 'Biggest Surprises' of 2025 Season, Says National Outlet
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.